Jason Buley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Whitesboro Police Chief Jason Buley has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Whitesboro Police Chief Jason Buley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

WKTV NEWSChannel 2 19h · The Whitesboro community is mourning the loss of Police Chief Jason Buley, who died suddenly this morning.

Source: (20+) WKTV NEWSChannel 2 – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Tommy Shelby

He treated everyone with respect and even if you didn’t agree with the outcome, you trusted that he was doing the right thing and not screwing you over. If all people were like Chief Buley, the world would be a better place. Rest In Peace.

Donna Maggiolino

I’m Very Sorry for your loss, I Pray God gives the family & friends & the Whitesboro Police Department strength during this time. Rest peacefully.

Brian Gillman

It’s Cuomo’s fault! All the catch and release and unbelievably STUPID stuff that’s putting extra stress on police….poor guy his heart just couldn’t take it – RIP chief

Kevin Lansing

I did not know Police Chief Jason Buley well enough to call him my ‘friend’, but we had crossed paths numerous times over the years (hard not to between the fire service and law enforcement), and I am saddened by his untimely passing. To say that I feel deep sympathy for all of his fellow officers/friends/family, is an understatement. This has been a real tough 3 years for local Whitesboro officers, first responders, and elected officials, and my thoughts and prayers go out to you all, as you again deal with the loss within the law enforcement families.

