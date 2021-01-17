Jason Cope Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : founder of The Steel Woods, Jason Cope has Died.

founder of The Steel Woods, Jason Cope has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

The Steel Woods 6h · It is with a broken and heavy heart that we share the news that our brother, friend and the founder of The Steel Woods, Jason Cope, has passed away. We are writing this still in a state of shock and kindly ask for your prayers for the family, friends and band at this time. We take comfort in knowing he is in a better place now and his passion for music and art will live forever in the work he has left behind. RIP Rowdy, you will be forever and greatly missed.

Tributes

I’m shocked sick and sad to hear the news today that jason “rowdy” cope Jason Cope from the The Steel Woods passed… Posted by Jason Seibel on Saturday, January 16, 2021

The Georgia Thunderbolts

Heartbroken he was a fantastic guy. Our condolences and prayers to the band and his family.

Billy Maryes

Oh man , this one really hurts me bad. One of my all time favorites. He and Wes really were great together! prayers and love going up for his family, friends and fans. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Amy V Poché

This breaks my heart. Met Rowdy in 2008; was such a sweet guy with so much talent. Prayers for his family and friends.

Brad Porter

I am so very saddened to hear this news!!! I can’t imagine the heartbreak for the band!! My sincere condolences to y’all and his family. RIP Rowdy!!

Paul Franks

Shocked and devastated. RIP Rowdy. You were a tremendous guitarist and man. So sad for your family. God bless you all

Quinn Aldous

Terrible news. So sorry for your loss. Prayers. One hell of a picker and a huge loss for the musical community. He was one of the best.

Steve Garmon

One of the best in the business, he will be missed. Glad I had the a chance to see him many times between Jamey and the Steelwoods. RIP Rowdy, playing with Wayne again.

Lisa McLean

Feeling heartbroken, he had so much talent and was always friendly to his fans! May he be at peace and know the amazing music, songs, friendships and memories he has left for us all!!

Jody Waller

Wow! Rowdy was a phenomenal guitarist. He’ll surely be missed.

Gene Walker

Our condolences guys I’ve lost two of my bandmates over the years it never makes any sense at all.. peace be with you guys

Milissa Beutler Block

Love and prayers to you all. This breaks my heart, as it will for so many of us! Rowdy will be greatly missed.

Caleb Cripe

An amazing man, dear friend and one of the coolest, most talented men to ever grace this earth!! He is with God now and he knows we are all crying tears of hurt, but all knowing, Rowdy J, is with the King now! God bless him, his family, and everyone that loved this amazing soul, so very much!! Rest In Peace, Brother.

Tammy Riggle Wilson

This breaks my heart. Rowdy was always so nice to his fans and so talented. Prayers for his family during this difficult time.

Cody Tyler & Gypsy-Convoy

Oh my god. I can’t believe this is true. I can only imagine the shock and sadness the Steel Woods family is feeling. May God be with you all. Your fans certainly are. 2021 is already worse than 2020 without Rowdy in it.

Brenda Gillenwater-Bickers

That is heartbreaking news. Prayers for his family and the band. Rowdy brought so much joy to so many. May he Rest In Peace.

Rob Bergstresser

I’m absolutely at a loss for words right now. What an amazing musician and an even more amazing human being. My thoughts and prayers to his family, band, crew, friends, and many fans. RIP Rowdy!!! .