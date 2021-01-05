Jason Coronado Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Coronado has Died .
Jason Coronado has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.
Art De Leon Jr. is in Atascocita, Texas. 1 hr · Rest my dear friend… O Loving Father, Source of all life, please accompany Your Servant, Jason Coronado from this earth, to the Kingdom of heavenly peace, rest and eternal life that You have prepared for us. Forgive any sins that have been committed and welcome this departed soul into the joyful embrace of Your never-ending love. Amen
NEVER FORGOTTEN: January 4, 2021
Houston Fire Department, Texas IAFF Local 341
Senior Captain Jason Coronado Station 93/ B
Untimely Passing
Kyle Kelley wrote
RIP Captain Jason Coronado. You will always be the kindest and friendliest man. Your love for others will forever be in our hearts and on our minds. I looked up to you in so many ways with admiration. You touched so many lives and made a difference in mine. Heaven received a great one today.
Bob Welch wrote
NEVER FORGOTTEN: January 4, 2021
Houston Fire Department, Texas IAFF Local 341
Senior Captain Jason Coronado Station 93/ B
Untimely Passing.
