Jason Cortez Death – Dead :Jason Cortez Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Jason Cortez has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.
“ATF HQ on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with the San Francisco Fire Department, Calif., and the family and friends of Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Cortez, who passed away after participating in a drill and he was injured. ”
Our thoughts are with the San Francisco Fire Department, Calif., and the family and friends of Firefighter/Paramedic Jason Cortez, who passed away after participating in a drill and he was injured. #LODD #LastAlarm pic.twitter.com/zyNou0fsSX
— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) October 13, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
