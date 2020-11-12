Jason Englert Death -Dead : A 38 year old Iowa school teacher has died three days after testing positive for #COVID19.
Jason Englert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 11, 2020.
“Amber Gustafson on Twitter: “A 38 year old Iowa school teacher has died three days after testing positive for #COVID19.”
A 38 year old Iowa school teacher has died three days after testing positive for #COVID19.https://t.co/R9wBcckgjS
— Amber Gustafson (@AmberForIowa) November 12, 2020
Tributes
Im raising money to get rural Iowa schools the supplies they need this year. I’ll be making the donation via Donors Choose this weekend. My Venmo is @ lilEls. Thank you everyone for the kind words. His name was Jason Englert and he was very loved.
— elsie 🚀 (@activesandal) November 9, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.