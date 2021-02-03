Jason Jay Bird Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Bird has Died .

By | February 3, 2021
0 Comment

Jason Jay Bird Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Bird has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021

Jason Bird has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Classic Rock Radio @classicprogrock Sad to announce that we have lost one of the “My Generation family” today. Jay Bird, the super talented owner of @RadioVegasRocks has passed away far too young. He was always a great supporter of my shows and I was proud to syndicate two shows a week

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

 

Tributes 

———————— –

Image result for rip

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.