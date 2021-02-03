Jason Jay Bird Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Bird has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Jason Bird has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad to announce that we have lost one of the "My Generation family" today.
Jay Bird, the super talented owner of @RadioVegasRocks has passed away far too young. He was always a great supporter of my shows and I was proud to syndicate two shows a week pic.twitter.com/CF9ZjpYpBF
— Classic Rock Radio (@classicprogrock) February 3, 2021
