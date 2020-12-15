Jason Landry is not dead but missing : 21-year-old from Missouri City is missing .

KPRC2 Jacob Rascon 3 hrs · Where is Jason Landry? The 21-year-old from Missouri City left Texas State University Sunday night to drive home for Christmas. Police found his totaled, abandoned Nissan Altima 30 miles away. His phone, wallet and other belongings inside — but no Jason. Family, friends and law enforcement have been searching nonstop with the help of helicopters, hounds, horses and lots of prayers. It was near freezing in San Marcos Sunday night, just like tonight. "He's alone, he doesn't have his phone or his wallet, and it's cold outside," his mother Lisa told me. "We have a lot of prayers going up and we appreciate that, and keep them coming because we haven't found him yet." His father Kent is the senior pastor at Southminster Presbyterian church in Missouri City. He and his other son are searching with deputies. He told me he thinks Jason probably suffered a concussion. "Prayers would be greatly appreciated," he added. Jason is the youngest of three siblings and is in his third year at Texas State. His crashed car was found in a rural area several miles from any businesses.