Jason McConnell – focus keyword including victim name : Three killed in Kansas City nightclub shooting, including security guard Jason McConnell

Three Killed and Two Wounded in Kansas City Nightclub Shooting, Suspect Still Unknown

A mass shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City, Missouri resulted in three deaths and two injuries early on Sunday morning. This incident marks the fifth mass shooting in the United States over the weekend and brings the total number of such shootings to over 230 so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The shooting occurred during a performance by rapper Nutty Still Gassin’ at Klymax Lounge, and law enforcement have not yet identified a suspect or the events leading up to the shooting. One victim was reportedly working as a security guard at the club and was remembered fondly by family members. This weekend’s violence adds to what has already been one of the deadliest years for mass shootings in the US.

News Source : Alex Woodward

