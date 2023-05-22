Jason McConnell (focus keyword: shooting victim) : Security guard killed in Kansas City bar shooting

“Security Guard Among Victims in Kansas City Bar Shooting”

A shooting incident at a Kansas City bar on May 21 left three people dead and two others injured, including one critically. The victims have not yet been identified by the police, who have not released much information about the incident. The Klymax Lounge, where the shooting occurred just before closing time, did not answer calls after the incident. Family members have identified one of the victims as 41-year-old Jason McConnell, who was working as a security guard at the bar. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, but witnesses say it occurred just as a local rapper was leaving the club. Two victims were found dead at the scene, while a third died in the hospital. The victims were all adults, but their identities and ages are unknown. A memorial with flowers and chalk writing featuring the victims’ names has been set up outside the bar.

News Source : The_Hindu

