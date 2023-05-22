Jason McConnell, shooting victim : Security guard Jason McConnell killed in Kansas City bar shooting

“Security guard killed in Kansas City bar shooting: Victim identified as Jason McConnell”

A shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday resulted in the deaths of three people, including a security guard, while two others were injured. The victims have not been identified by the police, and details about the incident leading to the shooting remain unclear. According to family members, one of the victims was 41-year-old Jason McConnell, who was working as a security guard at the bar. The shooting occurred just as a local rapper named “Nutty Still Gassin” was leaving the club, as per eyewitness reports. Kansas City police found five victims at the scene and provided medical aid, but two of them died on-site while the third victim passed away at the hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released yet. Honystye Chancellor, McConnell’s stepdaughter, described him as a friendly person who worked at a diner and managed a wireless communications store in the area. She also mentioned that McConnell had encouraged her to stay away from violence when she was young. A small memorial with flowers and chalk writing featuring the victims’ names was set up on the sidewalk outside the bar shortly after the incident.

