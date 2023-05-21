Jason McConnell victim name : Security guard killed in Kansas City bar shooting, suspect/victim identity unknown

Security Guard Killed in Shooting at Kansas City Bar: Victim Identified as Jason McConnell

A shooting at a Kansas City bar early Sunday resulted in the death of three people and the injury of two others, according to family members. Among the victims was Jason McConnell, a 41-year-old security guard who was working at the door of the Klymax Lounge when the shooting occurred. Details about the incident are still unknown, and the victims have yet to be identified by the police. McConnell was described as a friendly and well-known figure at the club who had a positive influence on those around him. A small memorial was set up outside the bar in honor of the victims.

