Jason Morris Death -Obituary – Dead : Jason Courtney Morris has Died .

Jason Courtney Morris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

Pamela Hovatter Bays 14 hrs · Rest In Peace Jason Courtney Morris. You will be forever loved & missed by many. Prayers going up for your wife to make a full recovery & your children to find a way someday to deal with the loss of their father. Your laugh was contagious and your smile was unforgettable. You always had a way of making everyone around you laugh and enjoy life. Praying for your Mom, Joey & Jennifer who struggle to understand why this happened. You will be an angel watching over your family with your Dad by your side!

Delmar Fire Department wrote

·

It is with sincere regret to inform you that Engineer Jason Morris has answered his final alarm on December 18, 2020. Please keep the Morris family in your prayers.

Service arrangements will be posted at a later date.

