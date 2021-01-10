Jason Nightengale Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Gunman killed at least three people and wounded several others in a series of shootings in Chicago .

Jason Nightengale has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2021.

Nick Beres NC5 5h · WHAT ON EARTH? *** A random shooting rampage — no motive. A gunman killed at least three people and wounded several others in a series of shootings in the Chicago area Saturday before being shot and killed by police. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says it all started at 1:50 p.m. Saturday when the suspect — identified by police as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale — entered a parking garage and shot a 30-year-old man sitting in his vehicle, who died from his injuries at the scene. Moments later, the gunman entered the vestibule of an apartment building a few blocks away. He asked to use a phone and fired shots at a building security guard. The woman was shot in the chest and died at a hospital a short time later. Then a 77-year-old woman getting her mail in the same building was also shot in the head. She is currently in critical condition. From there the gunman fired shots inside a convenience store. A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead a short time later. An 81-year-old woman was shot in the back and neck and is currently in critical condition. About an hour later, the suspect shot a 15-year-old female in the head as she was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle being driven by her mother. She is currently in critical condition. Police say the gunman then returned to the convenience store and fired at Chicago police officers investigating the earlier attack, striking a police vehicle. The gunman ran across the street to an IHOP restaurant where he took a woman hostage and shot her before running to another business. FINALLY, police officers engaged him in the parking lot, where he was killed at the scene. SENSELESS AND TRAGIC.

Kim McDole Smith

This is why you do not restrict law abiding citizens from being able to protect themselves. The whole city could have been wiped out if the police had not found him. So tragic. 😢

Barbara Bechtol Flory

I know that I personally feel safer in Texas where they have open carry because if some criminal starts anything, some good old Texas boy might come to my rescue. You will never get guns away from criminals. When you have gun restrictions in place, the only people following those rules are the good guys.

Carolyn Ellis

My prayers go out to the victims and their families for this useless killing of innocent people in this shooting spree. At least the shooter got what he deserved. No bond, no long trial but a swift death penalty.

Leissa Wages

Yet Lori Lightfoot will find a way to blame the police. She needs to go.

Joyce Hilbert

It is tragic! And I was surprised this happened on the North Side–near Evanston. . . . . Truly no more tragic than the “dozen” South Side weekend shootings, which we’ve almost become numb to hearing each Monday. . . just more rare.

Stacy Harris

We will be seeing more of this I believe. Praying for our country. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 why must people kill innocent people! If you want to die then take urself out and leave the innocent alone please!!

Judy DeLoach Taylor

Omg. I’m glad he was killed as he did so much damage to innocent people. So sad.

Harriet Burkhart-Weaver

If there had been a legal gun carrying citizen, this could have ended way sooner. Oh but wait. Chicago does not allow legal gun carriers. Only criminals are allowed to carry guns.

Evelyn Kerr

That cant be!! They are a gun free city. Lmbo. Unarmed the peacemakers and leave them defenseless against the criminals this is what you get. Smh

Melissa Palmer Thompson

Illinois is trying to defund police departments in the state. They are currently voting on it. Bill (HB163, SA2)

Stacy N Tommy

So I guess the Democrats will be using this as another excuse to take away the guns of law abiding citizens so that WE cannot protect ourselves against evil doers such as that guy.

Rachel Leigh

That’s how Chicago is though. The same way Nashville couldn’t be much more different than Los Angeles, it couldn’t be much more different than Chicago either. But it does seem to be heading in that direction.