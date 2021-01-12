Jason Oliver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : CHA Alberta Chapter President Jason Oliver has Died.

CHA Alberta Chapter President Jason Oliver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

Cody Kayfish shared a link. 2h · Yesterday Brought sad news to the Haunt community. Our CHA Alberta Chapter President Jason Oliver lost his battle with Depression. Jason was very well known in the Haunt community and was a great leader and mentor to many. NOA was lucky enough to aquire handmade props from his Home Haunt located in Calgary Alberta. Jason will be missed by so so many people including his wife Chrissy and Kids. Depression is a serious mental illness that effects not only yourself but the ones you love. If you are dealing with depression please seek out help not only for yourself but also the ones who care about you. RIP Jason, May you find peace and happiness haunting all of us! Please if you are able to make a small donation on his GO Fund Me to help his family please do.