Jason Oliver Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Oliver has Died.
Jason Oliver has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Thérèse Hansell 15h · We’ve all lost a wonderful soul today, we are deeply saddened to hear Jason Oliver’s battle with depression and mental illness has come to a devastating end. Jason and Chrissy have been a huge part of the local and Canadian haunt community for many years. They ran the award winning Haunted Wasteland, he was Alberta chapter president for the CHA. He was a talented artist and mentor to many. Jay was always willing to share his love and passion for Halloween with those around him. Sending our love and condolences to Chrissy Oliver, the kids and the rest of their family. Be at peace Jason.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
