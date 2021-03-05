Jason Plummer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jason Plummer has Died.

Cortney Langerholc is with Jason Plummer. 1d · I cannot believe I am typing this…. I can barely breathe Jason Plummer my life is forever changed . My Ace since we were 14, my BFF….. you have left me. ￼ Having shared your life was a blessing, it was eventful, it was filled with times that I have zero idea how we did not die, it was deep, and most importantly (to us) it was fun. We literally grew up together, your family was mine and vice versa, we got in school suspension together, got scholarships together, we were there through marriages and divorce for one another, our kids being born, hay bailing season and the never ending hours at the buckhorn serving ice cream. Who am I going to text when I want to make fun of something? Who will understand the jokes that only we do? Who? I am Cheated, the world is cheated, and your family, wife and children… oh the loss. These words don’t even do you justice. My hope is to hear and see you still…..but I don’t know how. My God help me. Jason Plummer, you are my best friend now and always. I love u and miss you immensely already. I cannot believe this.

Melissa Stiffler Fisher

I am so sorry to hear this. Love and prayers to you and Jason’s entire family.

JoAnn Rheel

So sorry for your loss, prayers for you and both of your families. Words cannot express the sorrow I have for you.

Molly Jackson

Only guy I ever did the Dirty Dancing lift with. He was one of a kind and a great friend. I will miss seeing that smile!

· 30m · Edited

Luke Mckee

Sorry to hear this! Prayers for you and his family and friends.