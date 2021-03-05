Jason Sasso Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jason Sasso has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

Jason Sasso has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Sawyer Motors 6h · We are broken. We are devastated. And as Jason would say…… we are shot! We lost one of our favorite Sawyer-family members. Jason Sasso lost his life last night in a tragic snowmobile accident. Jason has been our family for over 20 years. He was never just an employee; he was and is our family. Sawyer Motors, along with most of Saugerties, will never be the same. He was by far, the funniest and most entertaining human being we have ever had the honor to work with. We will never laugh as much as when we were with him. We love you J-Eazy!!!

Source: (1) Sawyer Motors – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Karen Wemple-Estes

So sad to hear this….Jason was not your typical salesman, he went out of his way to make sure you were happy with your purchase, if you needed anything he would do it in a heartbeat. Always upbeat, talking about his family – truly a sad day and our hearts and thoughts are with his family. ❤

Justin Whittaker

So sorry to hear! Always enjoyed working with Jason when I worked at Sawyer. Thoughts and prayers to the entire Sasso and Sawyer Motors families.

Danielle Feriola

Very very sad to learn of this. Truly sorry for the family and those who loved Jay. He was hard not to love. -Danielle Sinnott Feriola

Jeff Biegel

I am in complete shock. He was always great to deal with both professionally and personally. So sad and tragic. Thoughts and prayers go out to all of you at Sawyer Motors and to his family.

Julie Thorbjornsen-Vining

Truly devastating. We were just there leasing our new car, laughing and joking about life. Sending love and comfort to his whole family and friends. 💔

· Reply · 1h

Heidi Mok Sorenson

So sad to hear. My thoughts are with your Sawyer family and the Sasso family. May Jason Rest In Peace. 🙏💔🌈

· Reply · 5h · Edited

Nina Suto

So sorry..how tragic…sending strong positive thoughts and prayers to both his Sawyer family and his family

· Reply · 6h

Wendy Hofmeister

My husband and I r shocked condolences to family and friends u were the best always there for us whatever I wanted u made it possible very kind and big heart ❤️ making everyone happy we will truly miss you won’t be the same sooo sad 😞

· Reply · 5h

Cindy Lee Raftery

I am so very sorry for his families loss and for Sawyer motors loss.. Jay was the nicest guy and always made you feel relaxed and welcomed at Sawyer motors. He had an infectious smile and laugh you would never forget. Rest easy now. It was a pleasure knowing you.

· Reply · 5h

Sue Rinaldi

This was such a sad morning. Saugerties/Glasco lost another young soul. Jason always with a smile and a joke. He was a former student and a “cousin”. I just bought my Jeep from him and we shared laughs as we did the paperwork. Gone too soon. Rest in Peace my young friend. To the family Cheryl Sasso, Melissa Rolfe Sasso, Anne Chubb, Lucy SassoStagich and so many others to numerous to mention, including his family at Sawyer Motor my heart breaks for all. God Bless all that mourn.

· Reply · 1h

Brittany Jean

We are in complete shock and disbelief. Jay was truly one-of-a kind, hysterical, friendly, dedicated salesman and friend to our family. Our prayers are with the Sawyer Motors Family and Sasso family during this horrific time. Our entire community feels this loss and our hearts are broken for you. Saugerties lost one of the best. 💙🙏🏻

· Reply · 1h

Jenn DePuy Dietz

I’m absolutely devastated. Jason was such a wonderful guy and made you feel like family. prayers to the Sasso and Sawyer Motors families. 💚

· Reply · 5h · Edited

Jill Zarcone

So incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of Jason’s passing. Condolences to the Sasso and Sawyer Motors family. May he Rest In Peace. 🙏🏻

· Reply · 4h

Michelle Lyons

So sorry to hear this. Condolences to the team at Sawyer and the Sasso Families. Jason was always good for a great laugh while shopping at Sawyer. RIP Jason 💔

· Reply · 4h

Michael Koegel

One of a kind human being.. amazing person thoughts and support to the entire Sasso and Sawyer family.

· Reply · 6h

David Stewart

My condolences to all. I just texted with him Saturday asking about a car, I kept all my van purchases in saugerties because he was such a great person.

· Reply · 2h

Erin Ackert Nagy

We are so heartbroken .. 💔. Condolences to his family, Sawyer Motors and all that had the pleasure of knowing Jason and most of all, laughing with him.

· Reply · 6h

Eugene Waterbury

All of us at Begnal Motors would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Sasso and Sawyer Motors families. Our prayers and thoughts are with you all. May memories of a life well lived comfort you in this difficult time.

