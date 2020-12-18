Jason Shuping Death -Dead – Obituary : police officer Jason Shuping has Died .
police officer Jason Shuping has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Tonight we mourn the loss of police officer Jason Shuping of the @ConcordNCPolice who was shot and killed on 12/16/20 while attempting to stop a carjacking suspect. Officer Shuping was just 18 months into his career and will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace officer pic.twitter.com/ZjhK9JlojF
— NYPD 112th Precinct (@NYPD112Pct) December 18, 2020
