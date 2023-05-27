“Jason Statham net worth 2023”: What Will Jason Statham’s Net Worth Be in 2023?

Jason Statham’s Net Worth in 2023: A Closer Look

Jason Statham is a popular actor who has starred in several notable films such as The Meg, some Fast & Furious films including Hobbs & Shaw, Spy, The Expendables, and many others. He is a Critics Choice Awards nominee and a Teen Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jason Statham’s Net Worth in 2023.

Jason Statham’s net worth in 2023 (Estimate): $90 million

Jason Statham’s net worth in 2023 is $90 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967 in Shirebrook, England. He studied in Great Yarmouth Charter Academy. Around this time, Statham was engaged in various sports. He played football and springboard diving, the latter of which saw him represent England at the 1990 Commonwealth Games. After completing his high school education, Statham would enlist in the army. However, he eventually quit.

Without a job, Statham resorted to selling various fake merchandise in the street including jewelry. Furthermore, he also did some street acting which allowed him to be eventually discovered as a model. The Meg star would eventually be hired by a clothing brand called French Connection.

After earning a reputation in modeling, Statham eventually would go on to appear in a string of music videos such as The Shamen: Comin’ On, Erasure: Run to the Sun, and Yello: To the Sea. In 1998, Statham made his big screen debut in the film called Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The film would go on to gross $3.7 million around the world. Two years later, Statham appeared in the movie Snatch. For his first two films, Statham received a total salary of $24,000, as per reports.

Breakthrough Role and Major Film Appearances

In 2002, Statham earned his breakthrough role, starring in The Transporter. The Transporter would go on to gross nearly $44 million worldwide. For making main protagonist Frank Martin come to life, Statham reportedly bagged $750,000.

With a stellar performance as Frank Martin, Statham would go on to earn more movie roles. He appeared in Collateral, Cellular, Revolver, London, Chaos, 13, In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, War, The Bank Job, Death Race, and The Italian Job. For The Italian Job, Statham was paid $450,000. Moreover, Statham would also reprise the role of Frank Martin in the second and third installments of The Transporter.

Aside from The Transporter, Statham also starred as Chev Chelios in the film series called Crank. He would reprise the role for a total of two times. For the second film alone, Statham was paid $5 million. The two films would go on to gross an approximate total of $77.4 million around the world.

Some other notable films that Statham appeared in include The Expendables film series, The Mechanic, Safe, Killer Elite, Parker, Redemption, Homefront, Wild Card, and many others. However, Statham’s next major role came when he joined the Fast and Furious franchise as Deckard Shaw. Initially introduced as the franchise’s main antagonist, Statham’s Deckard Shaw has turned from antagonist to one of the franchise’s heroes.

It’s unknown how much Statham made for the Fast and Furious installments. However, we do know that the Fast and Furious films he appeared in were box-office hits. In fact, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious would go on to gross $1.5 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively. Because of his popularity, the Fast and Furious franchise even made a spin-off featuring him and Dwayne Johnson’s characters in the franchise called Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw wasn’t as successful as its Fast and Furious counterparts. However, it still grossed $760 million around the world in contrast to a $200 million budget. For reprising the role as Deckard Shaw, Statham received a lucrative paycheck of $13 million. Four years later, Statham appeared in Fast X, where he received a $2 million salary raise which led him to receive $15 million for the latest installment of the franchise.

With stellar performances in the Fast and Furious movies, it isn’t a surprise that he also scored a starring role in the hit shark film The Meg. Starring as Jonas Taylor, The Meg would go on to gross $530 million around the world.

Upcoming Projects and Endorsement Deals

Although Statham has carved out a decorated acting career, his career is far from over. In fact, as per IMDB, Statham is set to appear in several projects including Spy 2, Viva La Madness, The Beekeeper, Small Dark Look, and The Expendables 4. Furthermore, Statham is also set to reprise his role as Jonas Taylor in the upcoming The Meg 2: The Trench. As per reports, he will be enjoying a lucrative $25 million payday for the starring role.

Aside from his lucrative acting career, Statham also earns from various endorsement deals. In the past, he has had deals with major brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Audi, G-energy, Burton, Jaguar, and many others.

Conclusion

Jason Statham’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $90 million. His career has been marked by a string of successful films, particularly the Fast and Furious franchise, which has contributed significantly to his net worth. With upcoming projects and endorsement deals, it is likely that his net worth will continue to grow in the coming years.

News Source : Spencer See

Source Link :Jason Statham’s net worth in 2023/