“Jatauli ragging incident victim” : Suspected ragging incident at Jatauli govt. college, BA student thrashed by seniors

Posted on May 21, 2023

“BA Second-Year Student Allegedly Thrashed by Seniors in Jatauli College: Victim’s Name Revealed”

According to the police, there has been an instance of supposed ragging in a government college located in Jatauli, in the Pataudi region. It has been reported that a second-year BA student was purportedly beaten up by senior students earlier today.

News Source : The Tribune India

