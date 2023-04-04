Java Films Founder Roch Bozino Dies at 62

At the age of 62, Roch Bozino, the founder of the sales company Java Films, passed away.

Founder and Managing Director of Java Films Roch Bozino Dies at 62

Sad News for the Film Industry

The founder and managing director of Paris-based sales company Java Films, Roch Bozino, has passed away at the age of 62. He had been battling cancer before his demise on March 30th. Roch worked at VM Group before setting up Java Films in 2005 which quickly became one of Europe’s leading independent distributors. He was highly respected in the industry for his unwavering support of documentary filmmakers, especially political and historical documentaries. Roch was also a founding member of exporters’ organization TV France Intl., which recently merged with Unifrance. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the film industry which was evident from the outpouring of tributes from filmmakers, broadcasters, professional organizations, and everyone who worked with him.

A Family Man and a True Citizen of the World

Roch was not just a boss to the Java Films staff; he was a mentor and friend who turned the company into a big family. He always adhered to his principles and imparted real values to his team. He had a deep love for culture, history, and traveling, and enjoyed cooking as well. His many passions inspired those who knew him, and he will be remembered forever. Java Films staff could not contain their emotions and wrote on their website:

“On Thursday 30 March 2023, our founder, friend, and director Roch died. To all of us, he was more than just a boss. He turned Java into a family guided by real values and never compromised his principles. He poured so much love into the company, making it the family it is today. He will live forever in our hearts.”

Condolences from Unifrance

Hervé Michel, Vice President of Unifrance, expressed deep sadness over Roch’s death and lauded his contributions to collective action in the industry.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Roch Bozino, a great professional in international distribution, an exceptional personality, recognized and esteemed by all. Roch had participated in the creation of TV France Intl. (Unifrance), and remained strongly committed to collective action and the defense of our profession. We will miss him terribly,” said Michel.

Final Thoughts

The film industry has lost a true gem in Roch Bozino. His unwavering support for independent filmmakers and his deep love for culture and history will be missed. His legacy will live on through Java Films, which will continue to uphold the principles he imparted to his team.