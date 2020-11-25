Javed Gardezi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Javed Gardezi has died from COVID 19.

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” Imran Khan on Twitter: “Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi’s death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family. ”

Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi's death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family. pic.twitter.com/sYd6vNzGl0 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 25, 2020

Tributes

“Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi's death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours

My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family”

PM Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/pTtxqmUU5F — Info. Secrectary PTI CBC Town NA-247 Karachi. (@BHpti247) November 25, 2020

Shah Ali Gardezi wrote

This to inform the office of PM of the sad demise of old stalwart of PTI and long time friend of @ImranKhanPTI , Mr Javed Haider Gardezi of Multan. May Allah rank his soul amongst the highest ones in Jannah. Ameen.