Javed Gardezi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Javed Gardezi has died from COVID 19.
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.
” Imran Khan on Twitter: “Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi’s death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family. ”
Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi's death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family. pic.twitter.com/sYd6vNzGl0
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 25, 2020
Tributes
Shah Ali Gardezi wrote
This to inform the office of PM of the sad demise of old stalwart of PTI and long time friend of @ImranKhanPTI , Mr Javed Haider Gardezi of Multan. May Allah rank his soul amongst the highest ones in Jannah. Ameen.
