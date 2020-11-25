Javed Gardezi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Javed Gardezi has died from COVID 19.

By | November 25, 2020
0 Comment

Javed Gardezi Death -Dead – Obituaries: Javed Gardezi has died from COVID 19.

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

” Imran Khan on Twitter: “Saddened to learn of Javed Gardezi’s death from COVID 19. He joined us when we formed our Party 24 years ago. He was a generous host when I used to stay with him in Multan during my South Punjab political tours. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to his family. ”

Tributes 

Shah Ali Gardezi wrote
This to inform the office of PM of the sad demise of old stalwart of PTI and long time friend of @ImranKhanPTI , Mr Javed Haider Gardezi of Multan. May Allah rank his soul amongst the highest ones in Jannah. Ameen.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.