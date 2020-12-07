Javier Vega Death -Dead – Obituary : Former Pima men’s soccer player Javier Vega has Died .

December 7, 2020
Former Pima men’s soccer player Javier Vega (Douglas HS, Indian Hills, NV) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

PimaAthletics @PimaAthletics Our hearts are heavy with the sudden passing of former Pima men’s soccer player Javier Vega (Douglas HS, Indian Hills, NV). Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends. Javier was an integral part of the 2018 Men’s Soccer National Championship Team.

