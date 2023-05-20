Javon M. Bailey : Victim identified in fatal shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

Man identified as victim in fatal shooting while cutting grass in Park Duvalle neighborhood

A man was fatally shot while cutting grass outside his home in the Park Duvalle neighborhood in Louisville, Kentucky. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Javon M. Bailey, died from a gunshot wound at University Hospital less than half an hour after the incident. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Olive Street on a Friday afternoon, and police found Bailey at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, he passed away shortly after being transported to the hospital. The case is being investigated by the LMPD’s Homicide Unit, and there are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LMPD’s anonymous tip line or use the online crime tip portal.

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

