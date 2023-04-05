Jawaharlal Nehru Died : Jawaharlal Nehru’s Death Mourned by the Nation, A Protégé of Gandhi

Jawaharlal Nehru, Gandhi’s Disciple, Bids Farewell and the Nation Mourns

Jawaharlal Nehru – A Tribute to India’s First Prime Minister

The Shocking News of Nehru’s Passing

Jawaharlal Nehru, or Pandit Nehru, as he was lovingly known, passed away on May 27th, 1964. The news of his death came as a shock to the Indian nation, as he was not only the first prime minister of India but, more importantly, a protégé of Mahatma Gandhi – the leader who had spearheaded India’s march to independence.

The Legacy of Nehru

India knew Nehru as a towering figure in politics, and his leadership was crucial to the country’s growth and development during the difficult initial years of independence. He was instrumental in crafting India’s foreign policy and promoting international cooperation, which helped India achieve a leading role on the world stage. But, perhaps his greatest legacy was his fight for democracy and social justice. Nehru believed in a secular state and advocated for the rights and welfare of minorities, even in the face of strong opposition.

The Nation Mourns Nehru’s Departure

The announcement of Nehru’s death was felt deeply across the country, and people of all backgrounds and religions mourned the loss of the leader who had shaped India’s destiny. The government declared a period of national mourning, and many people took to the streets to express their grief. Nehru’s funeral was a somber and moving event, with millions of people lining the streets of Delhi to pay their respects. The ceremony was attended by world leaders, including the prime ministers of Pakistan, Burma, and Nepal, as well as high-ranking officials from the United States and the Soviet Union.

Nehru’s Enduring Impact

Nehru’s influence can still be seen today in India’s commitment to democracy, secularism, and modernization, and in the country’s efforts to promote peace and cooperation on the world stage. His passing marked the end of an era in Indian history, but his contributions to the country’s development and progress will never be forgotten. Nehru’s legacy lives on through the numerous institutions and policies that he helped to create, as well as through the deep love and admiration that the Indian people still hold for him.