Jaxon Egbert Death -Obituary – Dead : Jaxon Egbert has Died .
Jaxon Egbert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.
Samantha Gray Hall December 8 at 10:27 PM · GoFundMe · This was my sweet client, Jaxon. I was looking forward to seeing him next week for his haircut appointment. My heart aches. He was one of the sweetest kids i have ever met. If you can donate anything I know his family really appreciates it. I’ve lost two clients in 2020 – it is gut wrenching. Hug your loved ones tonight extra tight. GOFUNDME.COM Help after sudden loss of our sweet Jaxon Egbert,
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.