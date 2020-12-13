Jaxon Egbert Death -Obituary – Dead : Jaxon Egbert has Died .

Jaxon Egbert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Samantha Gray Hall December 8 at 10:27 PM  · GoFundMe   · This was my sweet client, Jaxon. I was looking forward to seeing him next week for his haircut appointment. My heart aches. He was one of the sweetest kids i have ever met. If you can donate anything I know his family really appreciates it. I’ve lost two clients in 2020 – it is gut wrenching. Hug your loved ones tonight extra tight. GOFUNDME.COM Help after sudden loss of our sweet Jaxon Egbert,

