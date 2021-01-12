Jaxson Berwald Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jaxson Berwald has Died.

Jaxson Berwald has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

Wanda Erickson shared a link. 7h  · Our heartfelt sympathy to the family of Bill and Lisa Abeler. Lisa’s brother, Michael Berwald, and his grandson, Jaxson, drowned last weekend near their home in South Dakota. Updated information will be posted soon …

St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, Estelline, SD wrote

To the Estelline Community and area communities:
Please join the parishioners of St Francis deSales Catholic Church in virtual prayer this evening at 9:00. Please join us, safely, from your own home- our prayers individually, will be powerful together!
We will be praying for our little church member, Jaxson Berwald-his parents, Austin and Becky and his siblings. Also please pray for Jaxson’s grandpa, Mike Berwald-Mike’s wife, Kim, and all of their family members.
Thank you.

