Jay Gleason Death -Obituary – Dead : Jay Gleason has Died .

Jay Gleason has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Shea Wilbanks Hope 18 hrs · The Muleshoe crew lost a great friend today. Great memories of growing up with this crazy kid. Gone way too young. We will all miss your kindness and contagious laugh. RIP Jay Gleason

Tributes

Tom Souter wrote

My thoughts and prayers go out to the Jay Gleason and Montgomery Family’s, they lost a great son and one of the friendliest people you could meet . Always smiling when you saw him.

Known him since the early 80’s and he was always happy. RIP

Steven Washington wrote

One good man! Praying for family and friends. I’ve known him for 35yrs. Going to miss him!

