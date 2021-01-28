Jay Hughes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Police Officer Jay Hughes has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Police Officer Jay Hughes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our thoughts are with the Kalispel Tribal Police Department, Tribal Police, and the family and friends of Police Officer Jay Hughes, who suffered a fatal heart attack while responding to an altercation. #LODD #EOW pic.twitter.com/83DI7p3qwJ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) January 28, 2021

ATF HQ @ATFHQ Our thoughts are with the Kalispel Tribal Police Department, Tribal Police, and the family and friends of Police Officer Jay Hughes, who suffered a fatal heart attack while responding to an altercation. #LODD #EOW

NOTICE.