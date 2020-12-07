Jay Lakhani ji Death -Dead – Obituary : Jay Lakhani ji , the founder of Hindu academy in London has Died .
Jay Lakhani ji , the founder of Hindu academy in London has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of #JayLakhani ji , the founder of Hindu academy in London and also a theoretical physicist. He did a wonderful job in spreading the message of swami Vivekananda I.e Vedanta to the world. May his Jeeva be taken care by Swami Vivekananda. 🕉🙏 pic.twitter.com/ByD4CPKEYw
— vijaya padmakhar (@VijayaPadmakhar) December 7, 2020
