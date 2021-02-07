Jay Norma Death – Obituary – Temple great Jay Norma has died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Temple great Jay Norma has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Fran Dunphy on the passing of Temple great Jay Norman: "Jay was not only a great basketball player, but a wonderful man who was loved by all. He was an integral part of Temple basketball for four decades…. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
— Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) February 7, 2021
Sam Cohn @samdcohn Fran Dunphy on the passing of Temple great Jay Norman: “Jay was not only a great basketball player, but a wonderful man who was loved by all. He was an integral part of Temple basketball for four decades…. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.