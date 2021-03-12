Jay Pierson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jay Pierson has Died.

Jay Pierson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Estevan Fire Rescue is with Jeremy Winter. 22h · Thoughts, prayers and condolences to Jay Pierson’s family, Estevan City Police family, friends, coworkers and all that are effected by his passing. You will never be forgotten brother

Source: (8) Estevan Fire Rescue – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Lynda Rideout

So sorry to hear of this news today, Jay was a wonderful man, so easy to talk to. RIP Jay. My thoughts are with Jay’s family during this difficult time.

Gail Taillon

So very sorry to hear this heartbreaking news!! Our sincere sympathy and prayers for all of Jay’s family, coworkers and friends!!.

Karen Meckler

RIP Jay – sincere sympathies to Jay’s family

Shaina Jackson

Rest In Peace, Jay. Sincere condolences to Jay’s family and everyone whose lives were touched by him.

Lauren Burnard

We can only hope that this very sad loss of life prompts PTSD education on all levels, but especially with those in command, so that suffering of members and families of first responders will be recognized and can be treated properly. The years of suffering and now loss of life is heartbreaking. Rest peacefully, Jay.

Ashley Stephens

How very heart breaking for all who knew and loved this soul. We need to wake up and push for change in the system of Mental Health and PTSD, it does not discriminate. Deepest condolences to the family and Thank You for your service to your community.

