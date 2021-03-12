Jay Pierson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jay Pierson has Died.
Estevan Fire Rescue is with Jeremy Winter. 22h · Thoughts, prayers and condolences to Jay Pierson’s family, Estevan City Police family, friends, coworkers and all that are effected by his passing. You will never be forgotten brother
Lynda Rideout
So sorry to hear of this news today, Jay was a wonderful man, so easy to talk to. RIP Jay. My thoughts are with Jay’s family during this difficult time.
Gail Taillon
So very sorry to hear this heartbreaking news!! Our sincere sympathy and prayers for all of Jay’s family, coworkers and friends!!.
Karen Meckler
RIP Jay – sincere sympathies to Jay’s family
Shaina Jackson
Rest In Peace, Jay. Sincere condolences to Jay’s family and everyone whose lives were touched by him.
Lauren Burnard
We can only hope that this very sad loss of life prompts PTSD education on all levels, but especially with those in command, so that suffering of members and families of first responders will be recognized and can be treated properly. The years of suffering and now loss of life is heartbreaking. Rest peacefully, Jay.
Ashley Stephens
How very heart breaking for all who knew and loved this soul. We need to wake up and push for change in the system of Mental Health and PTSD, it does not discriminate. Deepest condolences to the family and Thank You for your service to your community.
