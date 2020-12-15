Jay Taken Alive Death -Dead – Obituary : Jay Taken Alive has Died .
Jay Taken Alive has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
My uncle, a spiritual leader from Standing Rock, one of the most humble men I know, died this morning from Covid-19. His wife passed a month ago from Covid-19. Jay Taken Alive was his name. Im struggling to process all the leaders we are losing.
— Dallas Goldtooth (@dallasgoldtooth) December 14, 2020
