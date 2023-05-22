Jayce Francine Gould : Man arrested for murder of landlord in Prince William County

“Landlord Murdered in Prince William County: Suspect Roger Allen Foote Arrested”

A 61-year-old man from Prince William County has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing his landlord during a dispute in his home. The incident took place on Sunday, May 21, when a resident called the police to report that their landlord was found unconscious on the kitchen floor. Upon arrival, the police found 63-year-old Jayce Francine Gould, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, identified as Roger Allen Foote, was found by Fairfax County Police the following morning and arrested without incident. Foote has been charged with murder and is currently being held without bond.

News Source : Will Gonzalez

