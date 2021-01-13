Jayla English Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jayla English was murdered on August 29,2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nedra LaShawn Moore December 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM · {REST IN PARADISE} NO STRONG cuss words NO disrespectful comments Domestic Violence Jayla English..(28) she was murdered on August 29,2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Jayla was shot and killed on Aug.29th in Cleveland… in the parking lot of the Cliffview Apartment complex. According to reports, police arrived at the scene of the shooting.. at the Cliffview Apartment complex in Ohio… and found Jayla in the parking lot deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities stated that the victim was killed AFTER witnesses said that they saw her in an argument in the parking with (2) women…. during the argument it escalated when one of the women pulled out her gun and shot Jayla to death. Investigators stated that the (2) female suspects fled the scene after the murder. Jayla's Brother is quoted saying.. "On the morning of August 29, 2020, she was gunned down by an Ex-girlfriend of the woman she was involved with, leaving Family and Friends shaken" Her Brother also stated on his GoFundMe post that she was adopted by his Parents.. (1) day AFTER she was born and abandoned by her birth mother. She fell into some trouble about (8) years ago but she served her time & turned her life around for the better. She got her own apartment.. she got (2) jobs and she was working on her own Clothing Line called {Reveal 96} No arrest had been made at the time of the article. Jayla's life was brutally taken from her due to domestic and gun violence. Extremely heartbreaking for her loved ones. Prayers to her Family and may she Rest in Paradise.