Jaylon Hobson and Brittany Jackson charged in connection with death of child

The article features an image of Jaylon Hobson and Brittany Jackson, who have been charged in connection with the death of Jackson’s 4-year-old child. The article was written by David Royer and Jordan James, and was last updated on Jun 16, 2023 at 02:58 PM CDT. According to the article, the child was reported missing from her home on Caldwell Avenue in North Memphis on Thursday. However, the mother of the child, Brittany Jackson, allegedly confessed to Memphis police that the girl had actually been dead for weeks, claiming her boyfriend attacked her and that she and her boyfriend stored the child’s body in garbage bags in their house. Human remains were found nearby, and both Jackson and her boyfriend have been charged.

