“JBL GTO620 speakers” : High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component Systems from JBL Stadium GTO620

High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component Systems – JBL Stadium GTO620



Price: $94.95 - $90.00

(as of Jun 01,2023 22:40:48 UTC – Details)





JBL has been a trusted brand in the audio industry for decades, providing top-notch sound quality to recording studios, concert events, and movie theaters. With their new Stadium speakers, JBL is bringing that world-class listening experience to car audio. These speakers boast a high output 2 ohm design that extracts every watt of power from the amplifier or head unit, delivering a wallop for mega volume aficionados. The patented Plus One woofers and hi-roll rubber surrounds allow the woofer cone to move freely and emit bolder bass, while the oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area dissipate heat for improved reliability and maximum power handling with low distortion.

One of the standout features of the Stadium speakers is their sophisticated crossovers coupled with soft dome tweeters that produce smooth-as-silk highs with extraordinary detail even at the highest volume levels. The home theater quality tweeters deliver broader and smoother high frequency response, and a push-button tweeter level control allows for custom tuning of high frequencies in most multi-element speakers. An optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover provides seamless integration with the woofer and tweeter, transforming a two-way component system into a three-way system for another magnitude of sound.

JBL has rigorously tested the Stadium speakers to ensure OEM-level reliability, providing peace of mind when it’s time to crank up the volume for that inimitable JBL adrenaline surge. The modern exterior design and premium finishes of the Stadium speakers further reflect the quality of JBL engineering. In short, they look as good as they sound. With a power handling of 75Wrms and 225W peak, a sensitivity of 95dB (@ 2.83V), and a frequency response of 45Hz – 25kHz, the Stadium speakers deliver an impressive listening experience that is unmistakably JBL.

In conclusion, JBL has once again proven why they are a leader in the audio industry with their new Stadium speakers. These speakers bring world-class sound quality to car audio, with a high output 2 ohm design, patented Plus One woofers, hi-roll rubber surrounds, and sophisticated crossovers coupled with soft dome tweeters. The optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover provides seamless integration with the woofer and tweeter, transforming a two-way component system into a three-way system for even more impressive sound. Rigorous OEM-level reliability testing ensures that the Stadium speakers can handle even the most demanding listening environments, while the modern exterior design and premium finishes make them a stylish addition to any car audio system.



