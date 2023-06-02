“JBL Stadium GTO20M Speakers” : JBL Stadium GTO20M 2″ Speakers and Component Systems for High-Performance Audio

High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component Systems – JBL Stadium GTO20M 2\”



Price: $99.95

(as of Jun 02,2023 23:42:20 UTC – Details)





JBL has always been a trusted brand when it comes to audio equipment, and their new Stadium speakers prove why they are the speaker of choice for the world’s top recording studios, concert events, and movie theaters. With their high output 2 ohm design, these speakers can extract every watt of power from the amplifier or head unit, making them perfect for mega volume aficionados. The patented Plus One woofers deliver an impressive wallop, while the sophisticated crossovers and soft dome tweeters produce smooth, detailed highs even at the highest volume levels.

These speakers come with everything you need to install them in your car, including 2 midrange drivers, grilles, crossovers, cables, custom fit mounting adapters, foam gaskets, screws, speed clips, an Allen head bit, JBL logo badges, brand stickers, and an owner’s manual. The Plus One glass fiber woofer cones are lighter and stiffer than the competition, with up to 25% more active cone-area, resulting in remarkably accurate sound with high SPL performance. The hi-roll rubber surrounds allow the woofer cone to move freely and emit bolder bass, while the oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area serve to dissipate the heat for improved reliability and maximum power handling with low distortion.

Home theater quality soft dome tweeters deliver broader and smoother high frequency response, and a push-button tweeter level control allows for custom tuning of high frequencies in most multi-element speakers. An optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover provides seamless integration with the woofer and tweeter, transforming a two-way component system into a three-way system for even more impressive sound. Rigorous OEM-level reliability testing ensures that these speakers will hold up to the adrenaline surge that JBL is known for.

Overall, JBL’s Stadium speakers are a world-class addition to any car audio system. They deliver high-quality sound with impressive power handling and low distortion, making them perfect for music lovers who want to feel the music as much as they hear it. With everything you need to install them included in the box, you can trust that these speakers will provide a seamless and reliable listening experience that will enhance every drive.



