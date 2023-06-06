Bundle: JBL Stadium GTO860 6×8 High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component Systems



Car audio enthusiasts know that one of the most crucial components of a car audio system is the speakers. It doesn’t matter how powerful your amplifier is or how fancy your head unit is, if your speakers are subpar, your audio experience will be compromised. That’s why upgrading your factory speakers to aftermarket ones is one of the best investments you can make. And if you’re looking for a premium car speaker that delivers a dramatic improvement in design, build, and sound quality, look no further than JBL’s Stadium GTO860.

The first thing you’ll notice when you pull out your old, ragged factory speaker and pick up JBL’s Stadium GTO860 is the difference in design and build. From the hefty magnet to the oversized voice coil with shimmering copper, the GTO860 exudes quality and craftsmanship. But the real magic happens when you start playing music through them. JBL created these speakers as a hi-fi solution for those who want better sound in their vehicle, and the GTO860 delivers on that promise with its edge-driven dome tweeters and woofers enhanced with Plus One+ technology.

The edge-driven design of the GTO860’s PEI polymer dome tweeters delivers a smoother, more open response and minimal distortion at high volume levels. And if you find the brightness of the tweeters too much for your taste, each tweeter also features a level control button so you can adjust it to your liking. Meanwhile, the GTO860’s glass fiber woofer holds its shape when the power’s cranked up, giving you punchy and defined bass even at high volumes. And thanks to JBL’s Plus One+ woofer technology, the cone extends right up to the edge of the basket, giving you lots of surface area and more bass to complement the superior high-frequency response.

Finally, the GTO860’s power handling is perfect for any system. These 2.5-ohm speakers boast ultra-high sensitivity, so you can power them with a factory radio or aftermarket stereo. But if you want to get the best results, feeding them plenty of power from an outboard amp is the way to go. Either way, these speakers’ low impedance safely takes advantage of every watt of power available for exceptional performance.

In conclusion, upgrading your factory speakers to aftermarket ones is one of the best investments you can make in your car audio system. And if you’re looking for a premium car speaker that delivers a dramatic improvement in design, build, and sound quality, JBL’s Stadium GTO860 is a great choice. With its edge-driven dome tweeters, woofers enhanced with Plus One+ technology, and power handling perfect for any system, the GTO860 delivers a hi-fi audio experience that will make you say goodbye to factory sound forever.



