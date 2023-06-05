Proof/Evidence: JBL Stadium GTO860 – High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component Systems for 6×8 Inches.



JBL has once again proven why they are the preferred speaker brand for the world’s top recording studios, concert events, and movie theaters. With their new Stadium speakers, JBL has brought their world-class listening experience to car audio enthusiasts. These speakers are unmistakably JBL, delivering a powerful and impressive listening experience with every beat.

One of the unique features of the Stadium speakers is their high output 2 ohm design. This design allows the speakers to extract every watt of power from the amplifier or head unit, enabling the patented Plus One woofers to deliver an impressive wallop for mega volume aficionados. Additionally, the sophisticated crossovers coupled with soft dome tweeters produce smooth as silk highs with extraordinary detail even at the highest volume levels. With an optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover, you can transform a two-way component system into a three-way system for another magnitude of sound.

JBL has rigorously tested the Stadium speakers with OEM-level reliability testing. This testing provides peace of mind when it’s time to crank up the volume for that inimitable JBL adrenaline surge. The oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area serve to dissipate heat for improved reliability, enabling maximum power handling with low distortion. The home theater quality soft dome tweeters deliver broader and smoother high-frequency response. With a push-button tweeter level control (+0 dB flat and +3 dB), you can customize the tuning of high frequencies in most multi-element speakers.

The Stadium speakers not only deliver exceptional sound quality, but they also look great too. The modern exterior design and premium finishes of the Stadium speakers further reflect the quality of JBL engineering. These speakers are sure to impress even the most discerning audiophiles. With the included accessories, such as plastic multi-hole adapter rings, foam gaskets, screws, and speed clips, installation is a breeze. The Stadium speakers also come with JBL logo badges and brand stickers, giving your vehicle a touch of JBL style.

In conclusion, JBL has delivered another exceptional product with the Stadium speakers. These speakers are designed to provide a world-class listening experience to car audio enthusiasts. With their high output 2 ohm design, sophisticated crossovers, and home theater quality soft dome tweeters, the Stadium speakers deliver an impressive wallop for mega volume aficionados. The oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area serve to dissipate the heat for improved reliability, enabling maximum power handling with low distortion. The modern exterior design and premium finishes of the Stadium speakers further reflect the quality of JBL engineering.



