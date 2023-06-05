High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component Systems – JBL Stadium GTO860C 6×8



JBL has long been known as the go-to brand for high-quality sound systems in recording studios, concert events, and movie theaters. With the new Stadium speakers, the brand has now brought that world-class listening experience to car audio. These speakers are unmistakably JBL, with a high-output 2 ohm design that extracts every watt of power from the amplifier or head unit. The patented Plus One woofers deliver an impressive wallop for mega volume aficionados.

What sets the Stadium speakers apart is the sophisticated crossovers coupled with soft dome tweeters, which produce smooth as silk highs with extraordinary detail even at the highest volume levels. An optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover provides seamless integration with woofer and tweeter, transforming a two-way component system into a three-way system for another magnitude of sound.

Rigorous OEM-level reliability testing provides peace of mind when it’s time to crank up the volume for that inimitable JBL adrenaline surge. The Stadium speakers have a power handling of 100Wrms and 300W peak, sensitivity of 93dB, and frequency response of 40Hz – 25kHz. The voice coil diameter is 1-3/16 in. (30mm), and the impedance is 2.5 ohms.

In the box, you’ll find two Stadium speakers, two spacers, two foam gaskets, two crossovers, two tweeters, two flush-mount cups, two threaded flush-mount adapters, two plastic locking nuts, two surface-mount cups, two Starfish tweeter mounts, eight screws, and eight speed clips. There’s also an Allen head bit (2.5mm), two JBL logo badges, two brand stickers, and an owner’s manual.

The Plus One glass fiber woofer cones are lighter and stiffer with up to 25 percent more active cone-area than the competition. The result is remarkably accurate sound with high SPL performance. The hi-roll rubber surrounds allow the woofer cone to move freely and emit bolder bass. Oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area serve to dissipate the heat for improved reliability, enabling maximum power handling with low distortion.

Home theater quality soft dome tweeters deliver broader and smoother high frequency response. A push-button tweeter level control (+0 dB flat and +3 dB) provides custom tuning of high frequencies in most multi-element speakers. With the Stadium speakers, JBL has brought its world-class sound engineering to car audio, delivering a listening experience that is unmistakably JBL.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a high-quality car audio speaker system, the JBL Stadium speakers are definitely worth considering. With their patented Plus One woofers and sophisticated crossovers coupled with soft dome tweeters, they deliver a world-class listening experience that is unmistakably JBL. The optional midrange speaker with bandpass crossover provides seamless integration with woofer and tweeter, transforming a two-way system into a three-way system for another level of sound. And with rigorous OEM-level reliability testing, you can be confident that the Stadium speakers will deliver the JBL adrenaline surge you crave for years to come.



