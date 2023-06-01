High-Performance Speakers and Component Systems: JBL Stadium GTO930 6×9\”



JBL has been the go-to brand for top recording studios, concert events, and movie theaters for decades. Their expertise in creating world-class audio experiences has now been brought to the car audio arena with the release of the Stadium speakers. With an unmistakable JBL sound, these speakers are designed to extract every watt of power from your amplifier or head unit, delivering an impressive wallop for mega volume aficionados.

The patented Plus One woofers with oversized voice coils and extra copper and surface area dissipate heat for improved reliability, enabling maximum power handling with low distortion. The result is remarkably accurate sound with high SPL performance. The hi-roll rubber surrounds allow the woofer cone to move freely and emit bolder bass. Sophisticated crossovers coupled with home theater quality soft dome tweeters deliver broader and smoother high frequency response. The push-button tweeter level control provides custom tuning of high frequencies in most multi-element speakers.

The Stadium speakers also come with an optional midrange speaker with a bandpass crossover, providing seamless integration with the woofer and tweeter. This transforms a two-way component system into a three-way system for an even greater magnitude of sound. Rigorous OEM-level reliability testing provides peace of mind when it’s time to crank up the volume for that inimitable JBL adrenaline surge. The modern exterior design and premium finishes of Stadium speakers further reflect the quality of JBL engineering. In short, they look as good as they sound.

In conclusion, JBL’s Stadium speakers are a game-changer in the car audio world. With their world-class listening experience, they deliver an impressive sound that is unmistakably JBL. The patented Plus One woofers, sophisticated crossovers, and home theater quality soft dome tweeters are all designed to provide a smooth and accurate sound with high SPL performance. The optional midrange speaker and bandpass crossover transform the two-way component system into a three-way system, providing an even greater magnitude of sound. The modern exterior design and premium finishes of Stadium speakers further reflect the quality of JBL engineering, making them not only sound great, but look great too.



