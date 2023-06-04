High-Performance Multi-Element Speakers and Component System: JBL Stadium GTO960C 6×9″



Price: $199.95 - $179.95

(as of Jun 04,2023 01:04:29 UTC – Details)





JBL has been a household name in the audio industry for decades, providing top-notch audio solutions for recording studios, concert events, and movie theaters worldwide. With their latest release, the Stadium speakers, JBL is taking the car audio experience to a whole new level. These speakers are built to extract every watt of power from the amplifier or head unit with their high output 2 ohm design, delivering an impressive wallop for mega volume aficionados.

The Stadium speakers have Plus One woofers that feature glass fiber cones, making them lighter and stiffer compared to the competition. The result is a remarkably accurate sound with high SPL performance. The hi-roll rubber surrounds allow the woofer cone to move freely and emit bolder bass, providing a rich, immersive sound experience. Additionally, the oversized voice coils with extra copper and surface area dissipate heat for improved reliability, enabling maximum power handling with low distortion.

The home theater quality soft dome tweeters of the Stadium speakers deliver broader and smoother high frequency response, providing extraordinary detail even at the highest volume levels. With the push-button tweeter level control, users can customize the high frequencies in most multi-element speakers according to their preferences. The sophisticated crossovers coupled with soft dome tweeters produce smooth as silk highs, making the Stadium speakers an excellent choice for those who prioritize clarity in their audio experience.

The modern exterior design and premium finishes of the Stadium speakers further reflect the quality of JBL engineering. They look as good as they sound, making them a perfect fit for any car interior. The Stadium speakers also come with an optional midrange speaker with a bandpass crossover that provides seamless integration with the woofer and tweeter, transforming a two-way component system into a three-way system for another magnitude of sound.

In conclusion, JBL has once again delivered a world-class listening experience to car audio with the Stadium speakers. With their patented Plus One woofers, sophisticated crossovers, and soft dome tweeters, the Stadium speakers provide a rich, immersive sound experience with extraordinary detail even at the highest volume levels. Their modern exterior design and premium finishes further reflect the quality of JBL engineering, making them a perfect fit for any car interior. The Stadium speakers are a must-have for anyone who prioritizes clarity, accuracy, and power in their audio experience.



