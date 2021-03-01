JC Chattopadhyay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : .Prof(Dr.) JC Chattopadhyay, HoD Anatomy, Medical College Kolkata due to #COVID19 .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @MamataOfficial: Saddened to hear about the death of Prof(Dr.) JC Chattopadhyay, HoD Anatomy, Medical College Kolkata due to #COVID19. He served @wbdhfw in various capacities since 1988, was a popular teacher & had many publications to his credit. My thoughts are with his family during this time.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.