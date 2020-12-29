JD Lambert Death -Obituary – Dead : jd lambert of pendleton oregon has Died .
JD Lambert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.
Tom Melton 18 hrs · It’s with a heavy heart for Pendleton,that one of its own has passed at such a young age. JD Lambert , friend,father and husband and 2018 Pendleton Linebackers Hall of fame inductee left us. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this time of grieving. A Great Buckaroo and family man.
Source: (20+) Pendleton Linebackers Club | Facebook
Anita Lewis
A huge loss for his family and the Pendleton community. He was a special man.
· Share · 17h
Flossie Keeler
So sorry to hear this sad news. Thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful wife and family. RIP JD
· Share · 17h
Jayne Ann Patterson
So sorry to hear this news, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.🙏🙏
· Share · 17h
Whitney Mechelle Paul
Thoughts and prayers to the family!💖
· Share · 17h
Charlotte Price
So very sorry to hear of his passing. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends. GOD BLESS
· Share · 17h
Pam Hadden Burns
So very sad. Prayers to all his family and friends. 😢🙏🏻
· Share · 17h
David John Boor
Sorry to see this, he was a good one in many ways
· Share · 17h
Trina Herd Merriman
Such a huge loss. I am so very sorry to hear this. He was such a wonderful person!
· Share · 17h
Rocky Duff
Sorry to learn of this news. Prayers for the family and friends.
· Share · 17h
Gail Hoskins Picard
Thots and prayers to family and friends
· Share · 17h
Brenda Giesen
My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
· Share · 17h
Shannon Lannon
I am sorry to read this. Sending prayers for his family and JD.
· Share · 17h
Cindi Adams Oles
Prayers for all of the family 🙏🏻🙏🏻
· Share · 16h
Tony Justus
Shocked and saddened to hear this. JD is a good man and the community will miss him! Condolences to his wife and family!
· Share · 16h
David Hartley
Enjoyed watching him play football. R.I..P J. D.😥
· Share · 15h
Sarah Tune
My condolences for J.D and his family……truly was a good friend growing up him and Jason always rockin it…….I’m sorry guys for your loss