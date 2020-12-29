JD Lambert Death -Obituary – Dead : jd lambert of pendleton oregon has Died .

JD Lambert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Tom Melton 18 hrs · It’s with a heavy heart for Pendleton,that one of its own has passed at such a young age. JD Lambert , friend,father and husband and 2018 Pendleton Linebackers Hall of fame inductee left us. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends during this time of grieving. A Great Buckaroo and family man.

Source: (20+) Pendleton Linebackers Club | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

wrote

Anita Lewis

A huge loss for his family and the Pendleton community. He was a special man.

· Share · 17h

Flossie Keeler

So sorry to hear this sad news. Thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful wife and family. RIP JD

· Share · 17h

Jayne Ann Patterson

So sorry to hear this news, our thoughts and prayers are with his family.🙏🙏

· Share · 17h

Whitney Mechelle Paul

Thoughts and prayers to the family!💖

· Share · 17h

Charlotte Price

So very sorry to hear of his passing. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends. GOD BLESS

· Share · 17h

Pam Hadden Burns

So very sad. Prayers to all his family and friends. 😢🙏🏻

· Share · 17h

David John Boor

Sorry to see this, he was a good one in many ways

· Share · 17h

Trina Herd Merriman

Such a huge loss. I am so very sorry to hear this. He was such a wonderful person!

· Share · 17h

Rocky Duff

Sorry to learn of this news. Prayers for the family and friends.

· Share · 17h

Gail Hoskins Picard

Thots and prayers to family and friends

· Share · 17h

Brenda Giesen

My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

· Share · 17h

Shannon Lannon

I am sorry to read this. Sending prayers for his family and JD.

· Share · 17h

Cindi Adams Oles

Prayers for all of the family 🙏🏻🙏🏻

· Share · 16h

Tony Justus

Shocked and saddened to hear this. JD is a good man and the community will miss him! Condolences to his wife and family!

· Share · 16h

David Hartley

Enjoyed watching him play football. R.I..P J. D.😥

· Share · 15h

Sarah Tune

My condolences for J.D and his family……truly was a good friend growing up him and Jason always rockin it…….I’m sorry guys for your loss

