Jealous boyfriend allegedly strangles 21-year-old girlfriend to death, buries body in vacant lot in Caloocan City

victim Arjean Cabangunay : Jealous boyfriend allegedly strangles girlfriend to death, buries body in vacant lot in Caloocan City

A 21-year-old woman from Quezon City, Philippines named Arjean Cabangunay was allegedly killed by her jealous boyfriend, Jeffrey Montales, who then buried her body in a vacant lot in Caloocan City. Cabangunay went missing on June 11, and her parents reported her disappearance to Talipapa Police Station four days later. During the investigation, Montales’ sister revealed that he strangled Cabangunay out of jealousy and buried her in Caloocan City. Her body was later found by police, and Montales was arrested and is currently under investigation. A case of murder will be filed against him before the Caloocan City Prosecutor’s Office.

News Source : Faith Argosino

