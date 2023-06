“Jean – victim – Crete” : No relevant title including suspect or victim name can be extracted from the given text.

Jean relocated to Crete with the intention of beginning a fresh chapter in her life.

Read Full story : Diary gives clue to death of mum in Crete 14 years ago /

News Source : NottinghamshireLive

Crete tragedy Mourning in Greece Loss of a loved one Grief and healing Coping with death