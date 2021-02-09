Jean-Claude Carrière Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jean-Claude Carrière has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 9. 2021
Jean-Claude Carrière has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 9. 2021.
Very sad to hear Jean-Claude Carrière has died. I had the huge honour of talking with him and @TheDiegoBunuel on stage at the ICA a few years ago, fully preserved below. He was so kind all evening about the fact I could barely speak – husky afhttps://t.co/zecmRchIG5
— Tim Robey (@trim_obey) February 9, 2021
Tim Robey @trim_obey Very sad to hear Jean-Claude Carrière has died. I had the huge honour of talking with him and @TheDiegoBunuel on stage at the ICA a few years ago, fully preserved below. He was so kind all evening about the fact I could barely speak – husky af
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.