Jean-Claude Carriere Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jean-Claude Carriere has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Jean-Claude Carriere has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
So sad to hear of death of Jean-Claude Carriere. Just watched The Tin Drum last week. The list of great films he wrote and great directors (Bunuel, Malle, Forman) he worked with is amazing. RIP
— John Gustafson (@gustastuff) February 14, 2021
