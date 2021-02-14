Jean-Claude Carriere Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jean-Claude Carriere has Died.

Jean-Claude Carriere has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

So sad to hear of death of Jean-Claude Carriere. Just watched The Tin Drum last week. The list of great films he wrote and great directors (Bunuel, Malle, Forman) he worked with is amazing. RIP

John Gustafson @gustastuff So sad to hear of death of Jean-Claude Carriere. Just watched The Tin Drum last week. The list of great films he wrote and great directors (Bunuel, Malle, Forman) he worked with is amazing. RIP

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.