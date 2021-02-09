Jean Claude Carriere Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jean Claude Carriere has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021
Jean Claude Carriere has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
My favorite screenwriter, Jean Claude Carriere, has died at the age of 89. He was the most versatile and eclectic of writers, and wrote more than 150 screenplays, including all of Luis Buñuel's late period masterpieces.
— Luis Camara (@grillo_camara) February 9, 2021
